Babar Azam is Pakistan ‘great hope’: Shoaib Malik

Pakistan veteran batsman Shoaib Malik, praised Babar Azam for his mammoth 103 against Sri Lanka calling the youngster the ‘great hope’ of Pakistan cricket.

“I would want to see him scoring runs in Test cricket also, he has been working hard and he is our great hope. The way he is going in his career, I would say he is an exceptional talent,” said Malik at the post match conference.

Shoaib Malik was declared the Man-of-the-Match for his inning of 81 on 61 deliveries, and it was his partnership of 133 runs with Babar that helped Pakistan impose a target of 292 at the loss of six wickets.

Babar hit his sixth hundred in the process and more importantly got his form back, which was missing in the recently concluded Test series.

With the series 1-0, the next ODI would be played on Monday at Abu Dhabi.