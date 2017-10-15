18th CPC Central Committee concludes 7th plenum

The four-day Seventh Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded in Beijing with a communique issued.

Entrusted by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report at the meeting.

It was decided that the 19th CPC National Congress will be convened from Oct. 18 in Beijing, according to the communique.

A report to be made by the 18th CPC Central Committee to the 19th CPC National Congress, a work report of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) to the congress, as well as an amendment to the CPC Constitution were discussed and approved.

It was decided that three documents will be submitted to the upcoming congress for examination and deliberation.

Altogether 191 members and 141 alternate members of the CPC Central Committee attended the meeting, with members of the CCDI and leading officials of related departments present as non-voting delegates.

The plenum was presided over by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi gave an explanation on the draft report to the 19th CPC National Congress, and Liu Yunshan, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, gave an explanation of the draft amendment to the CPC Constitution.