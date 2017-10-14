PM to inaugurate Pakistan International Bulk Terminal in Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has arrived in the provincial capital on a one-day visit, where he will inaugurate the Pakistan International Bulk Terminal at Port Qasim.

The prime minister was received by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Governor Mohammad Zubair.

According to Governor House Spokesman, the premier will be briefed on the Pakistan gas port consortium of the Fauji Oil Terminal & Distribution Limited.

The spokesman said that the prime minister will be apprised of all development projects run by governor house in cooperation with the federal government.

He will also meet the officials of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and will be briefed on the four-year performance of the index.

This is the third visit of the premier to the city. He announced a Rs25 billion development package on his first visit on August 12 for the metropolis and a Rs5bn package for Hyderabad during the current fiscal year.

The prime minister visited Karachi again on August 27 and inaugurated Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal Two at Port Qasim.