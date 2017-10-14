Fore­ign Office unsure about visits by Mattis, Tillerson to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Fore­ign Office expres­sed ignorance about possible visits of US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson and Secretary of Defence General James Mattis to Pakistan in the coming days.

“I cannot say when and who will be coming, but it was agreed that both sides will remain engaged at all levels,” Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria told a weekly press briefing that had been rescheduled.

He had been asked if Pak­istan was expecting more visits from the US, particularly those of US Secretaries of State and Defence.

Spokesman defends Khawaja Asif’s offer of joint operations to US against Haqqani network

He described as constructive and fruitful the meeting with an interagency delegation held on Thursday. “The discussions focused on of bilateral relations in diverse fields, regional security situation, including Afghanistan and Pak-US cooperation in the regional context.

“Terrorism is a common enemy; all countries need to work together and cooperate with each other to eradicate this menace,” he remarked.

He said Thursday’s meeting was helpful in developing understanding towards cooperative efforts. “Fur­ther interactions will be helpful in providing direction in this regard. Both sides are preparing ground for working on the specifics for future cooperation in the wake of the US strategy on Afghanistan.” he said.

Asked to comment on the essence of the US delegation’s visit to Pakistan, particularly when the hawkish elements in US media were suggesting that the US would be sending tough messages for Pakistan, the spokesman plainly said the Foreign Office “does not comment on media reports”.

He however said US delegation’s visit to Pakistan was a follow-up to the meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and US Vice President Mike Pence in New York last month.

This was an interagency delegation, comprising senior officials from the US National Security Council, State Department and Department of Defence. “These interactions are in line with the mutual desire from the two sides to remain engaged at various levels to discuss bilateral relations as well as the regional situation,” Mr Zakaria said.

Asked what good visits from the US would do in mending fences with the US remaining focused on giving India bigger role in Afghanistan and Gen Mattis issuing harsh messages for Pakistan, he said Pakistan had been very clear that an expanded Indian role in Afghanistan would not be in the interest of regional stability. “Pakistan has raised this issue at all relevant forums, that it has credible evidence of India’s involvement in engaging and using terrorist outfits in Afgha­ni­s­tan against Pakistan. Pakis­tan has also emphasised on the need for an Afghan led and Afghan owned political process to resolve the Afghan conflict. We will continue to underscore this position with the US side in the future engagements”, the Foreign office spokesman said.

Mr Zakaria said Pakistan’s position in the context of bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan was well known. Pakistan has played its due role in all Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace initiatives aimed at achieving stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan and the US have been partners for long and have converging interest in Afghanistan’s security.

Answering a question about Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s controversial interview disclosing an offer of joint operations to the US against the Haqqani network, the spokesman said “His statement should be seen in the context that terrorism is a common enemy and requires cooperation from all countries of the world. Pakistan is prepared to take action on the basis of actionable intelligence sharing and effective cooperation in CT efforts. Recent example of such cooperation is the successful recovery of a Western couple and their children from the captivity of the terrorists.”

When asked to comment on reports that some miscreants entered Balochistan from Iranian soil, and martyred Army personnel depu­ted in the region, he said “We have institutionalised mechanisms in place with Iran, wherein all issues related to border management and issues of bilateral and regional interest and concern are taken up by both sides”.

On a question about bellicose threats emanating from New Delhi, he said statements such as the one by the Indian Air Force chief reflected belligerent, irresponsible mindset of India that was against basic norms of inter-state conduct. “Pakistan is taking all necessary steps to counter Indian irresponsible attitude. Let me assure you and India that it will be given an appropriate and befitting response in case of any brinkmanship,” he assured.

Condemning continued bloodshed of innocent Kash­miris in occupied Kashmir, he urged the international community to act now to stop Kashmiris’ bloodshed and call India to account for heinous crimes being committed by its occupation forces in the Valley.

“We also urge sending of a fact-finding mission to IoK as demanded by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Council, OIC Contact Group on Kashmir, OIC’s IPHRC and parliamentarians and members of civil society from across the globe”.