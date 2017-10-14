FIR filed against lawyers for manhandling cop outside accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Inspector Shakeel Ahmed has filed an FIR against lawyers in the Ramna police station for slapping and pushing him in the premises of the accountability court.

A video showed a group of lawyers pushing Ahmed, one of whom also slapped him, as the policeman was busy performing his duties outside the courtroom ahead of the indictment proceedings against the Sharifs.

A commotion by members of the legal fraternity on Friday forced the accountability court judge hearing corruption cases against the Sharif family to adjourn proceedings minutes after they began.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Safdar reached the judicial complex separately Friday morning.

Senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including cabinet members, were at the scene to receive the former premier’s daughter.

With strict security arrangements in place, police barred non-essential personnel, including lawyers, from entering the complex.

This led to a scuffle with the police, which resulted in the injury of at least one lawyer.

As the hearing started, the lawyers began protesting inside the court.

They claimed the Islamabad High Court has allowed lawyers to be present inside the judicial complex as well as the accountability court as “it is an open court”.

The lawyers also argued with the deputy attorney general and created a commotion, forcing Judge Mohammad Bashir to leave for his chamber and abort today’s proceedings.