Chinese tourists opt for less shopping and more sightseeing

Chinese tourists are enjoying more sightseeing rather than just shopping during their overseas trips, according to the Annual Development Report of China’s Tourism 2017 which was released.

The figures, from the China Tourism Academy, also show Chinese female tourists traveled abroad significantly more than their male counterparts, dominating the overall overseas tourist market.

While shopping still accounted for the largest portion of overseas consumption by mainland tourists in 2016, the report says the proportion has dropped, suggesting that Chinese tourists have become more rational in shopping during their overseas trips.

Chinese tourists made 122 million outbound trips and spent a total of 109.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2016, registering year-on-year growth of 4.3 and 5.07 percent respectively, the statistics show.

The most visited outbound destinations for mainland tourists in 2016 turned out to be Hong Kong, Macao and Thailand, followed by South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, the United States, Singapore and Malaysia.

The report shows that 50 million trips were made to countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road routes last year, presenting a remarkable increase from 2015.