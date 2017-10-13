Why is Sanjay Dutt’s wife anxiously calling Ranbir Kapoor?

Indian movie fans are frantically waiting for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt’s biopic but one person is worried about the movie and her portrayal in the film and it’s none other than Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt.

Rajkumar Hirani’s directed biopic has been in the news ever since pictures of Ranbir Kapoor’s phenomenal transformation as Sanjay Dutt leaked on the internet, creating quite some buzz for the movie. Seeing all this curiosity and anticipation for the film, the real life wife of Sanjay Dutt got worried about her role and started calling almost everyone to know about her role in the movie.

It has been reported that Maanyata has been calling Ranbir frantically to know about her character as the director of the movie Rajkumar Hirani has not bothered to inform her anything about her role. A source reveals in interaction with Mumbai Mirror, “A nervous Maanyata has been calling all and sundry (including Ranbir Kapoor), trying to get more info on the movie.”

Actress Dia Mirza is playing Maanayata’s character in the biopic but ironically Dia had all the nicest things to say about her role a few months back: “I believe Manyata is someone who has a strong sense of self. Ranbir has transformed himself into Sanjay totally but I don’t think others need to do the same. I have interacted with her over the years and I think she is the anchor in Sanjay’s life. But I have perceived Maanyata through the wonderful writing (by Abhijat and Raju) that’s been written about her.”

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt got married in year 2008 and have twins togetherand the actor has always mentioned his wife’s importance in his life. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza it also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Vicky Kaushal and the movie is scheduled to release in March 2018.