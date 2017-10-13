Proclamations against Hussain, Hasan Nawaz pasted in accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Proclamations against Hussain and Hasan Nawaz, sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, have been pasted in the accountability court hearing three corruption cases against the Sharif family.

The two have failed to appear before the court despite the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants against them.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) posted the order on the main gate of the Sharif family’s residences in Jati Umra and Model Town, Lahore.

NAB Rawalpindi said the action was taken in light of the accountability court’s directions for the initiation of the process to declare them proclaimed offenders, as they failed to show up in the court’s last hearing.

Both the respondents have been directed to appear before the court within 30 days, starting from October 11.

The order also mentions that the properties of the accused may be seized at any given time.

On October 9, the accountability court conducted a hearing against the Sharif family, NAB officials submitted a plea to declare Hasan and Hussain proclaimed offenders as they failed to show up in court despite issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants.

Approving NAB’s plea, the judge separated the trial of Nawaz’s sons from that of the former premier, his daughter, and son-in-law, and also ordered the initiation of the process of declaring them proclaimed offenders.

At the moment, both Sharif sons are in London along with their father where their mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, is undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

Hasan is a permanent resident of London whereas Hussain too is a non-resident Pakistani.