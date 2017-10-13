PML-N ruined economy each time they came into power, says Zardari

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said whenever the PML-N came into power, they ruined the country’s economy and brought it on the brink of bankruptcy.

Addressing a press conference here, the former president said if the country is weakening economically, then there must have been someone responsible for it.

“No development work was done in Mian sahibs’ constituency in Lahore for the past four years,” he said, referring to NA-120 Lahore. “Things got done overnight, when Maryam visited the constituency while campaigning for the by-election.”

He said whenever the PPP came into power, the country’s exports and finances increased. “We would provide jobs to the people, if we again got a chance to rule the country.”

Zardari criticised the PTI chairman saying Imran Khan is lost in his own world and for him Pervez Khattak is the best individual. He said the by-election in NA-4 Peshawar would clear everything.

He vowed to give special package to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, if his party came to power and to merge FATA with the province.

Taking exception to Nawaz Sharif, the PPP co-chairman said they did not take out a rally when Yousuf Raza Gilani was sent home, nor did we ask him to stage a protest.

“Mian sahib asks ‘why was he ousted?'” he said, questioning, “Why did he leave the PM House if he was innocent?”