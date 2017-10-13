Pakistan to play South Africa this year

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are planning proposal of a full fledge series between November and December later this year after delay in the Global T20 League.

The news came after South Africa’s Global T20 League was postponed till November 2018 after the country’s cricket board failed to secure a broadcast deal or a title sponsor, resulting in hefty financial losses.

The tournament was expected to start from November 3, and its postponement means South African players will be out of action for six weeks before Boxing Day Test, whereas Pakistan team will also have no international cricket between November and December.

The both board are discussing about the potential series, and also reveals that PCB chief Najam Sethi will meet CSA’s acting CEO Thabang Moroe later this month as well.

“The board is in talks with CSA to hold complete series in the same slot that Global League was set to be oragnised,” the site quoted PCB official. “Chairman Najam Sethi will be meeting with CSA’s acting CEO Moroe this month to discuss on the series. Both teams will not be having any matches of series in that slot but the dates will be finalized once they meet and agree on the series.”