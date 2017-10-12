Three Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces

Two Kashmiris were killed in a gunfight with Indian security forces in Bandipora district, according to the Indian media.

Moreover, two Indian Air Force commandos also died as a result of the encounter with Kashmiri separatists in Bandipora district, Indian media reported.

The commandos were part of a joint security team, which included army and police personnel.

According to reports, this is the first time Air Force commandos have been killed in an encounter in Kashmir. The two men were injured in a gunfight with the separatists but later died of their serious wounds.

The local Indian security forces claim that two ‘militants’ were also killed during the ambush.

The Kashmir Media Service also reported the killing of a youth in Keran area of Kupwara district.

On September 2016, as many as 19 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack on the Uri army base.

The Indian army camp was attacked by grenades thrown by the attackers. Indian media claimed that the attackers were killed during an operation after the attack.