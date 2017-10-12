Senate passes resolution against disqualified person heading political party

ISLAMABAD: An opposition resolution against a disqualified person heading a political party was passed by the Senate of Pakistan.

The resolution, presented by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsan, stated that a person who is not eligible to become a member of the Parliament or has been disqualified cannot lead any political party.

The step was taken against the approval given to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to head the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, after amendments were made to the Elections Bill, 2017.

The resolution questioned the move by asking how a disqualified person, who is also barred from the Parliament, can make policies for a political party while sitting outside the realm of affairs, that too of a ruling party.

In the Senate, 52 people voted in favour of the resolution while 28 opposed it.

While expressing reservation, Minister for Law Zahid Hamid said nothing usual was happening in the country. He added the resolution was passed with mala fide intentions hence should not be deliberated upon.