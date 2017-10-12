PM Abbasi involved in Rs200 bn LNG corruption scam, alleges Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: President of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed alleged that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is involved in corruption of nearly Rs200 billion.

The AML chief was referring to the Liquified Natural Gas agreement signed with Qatar.

“Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi is involved in corruption of nearly Rs200 billion [in this project].”

Rasheed also claimed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank refused to accept Ishaq Dar as a credible finance minister.

“These people are involved in embezzling billions of taxpayers money,” Rasheed lashed out at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

Earlier in the day, Rasheed said that he would test the newly-appointed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal with a case worth Rs200 billion.

Rasheed said he would reveal the details of the LNG agreement with Qatar soon.

“I will reveal details of the 15-year-old copies of the contract with Qatar,” he said, adding that he had to visit three countries to obtain the necessary documents of the case.

Speaking regarding the cases against the Sharif family, Rasheed said that the establishment is backing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that if Maryam Nawaz is not the beneficiary of the London flats, then the documents regarding Hasan and Hussain Nawaz’s ownership should be produced.

“The British attorney had certified that Maryam Nawaz is a beneficiary,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Rasheed submitted last month a reference against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to media reports, Abbasi, who was former minister for petroleum and natural resources, faced a 17-month long inquiry under the NAB in relation to the corruption of Rs220 billion during 2013.

At the beginning of this month, the NAB cleared the former petroleum minister of any involvement in the case.

Abbasi was elected as the country’s premier in August following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.