PIA post-Hajj operation concludes

ISLAMABAD: PIA’s Post-Hajj operation concluded successfully with an overall punctuality of 96 percent, an official of the national flag carrier said.

He pointed out that PIA transported around 58,000 Hujjaj to Pakistan with on time arrival of flights.

Chief Executive Officer PIA, Dr. Musharraf Rasool Cyan, congratulated the PIA Hajj team for successful completion of post Hajj Operation by maintaining an overall post Hajj flights punctuality of 96 percent which is 4 percent higher than last year.

He emphasized upon even better performance in the next Hajj season.

The airline operated 242 Hajj and regular scheduled flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. This included 96 flights from Medinah carrying 28,000 Hujjaj while 146 flights were operated from Jeddah bringing back 30,000 hajjis.

PIA carried 8,000 more Hujjaj this year which is 16% higher as compared to last year.

PIA operated flights from Jeddah and Medinah to Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Sialkot, the spokesman added.