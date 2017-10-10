What made Amitabh Bachchan shed tears on KBC sets?

Bollywood’s very own megastar Amitabh Bachchan has ruled the Indian Movie and Television Industry for more than five decades professionally but recently the actor showed his emotional side on his famous TV show KBC’s ninth season.

Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t hold back his tears whilst shooting his television show and the reason behind his tears will astonish you. The actor will soon be turning 75 on his birthday that falls on October 11 and the crew of KBC decided to give the biggest celebrity of Bollywood a tribute on the special occasion in an extremely unique and touching manner.

In this homage, a video was played paying tribute to the legendary actor that was telling the tale of Big B’s own childhood. The crew went on some miles in making this snippet as it had the star’s college Sherwood College of Nainital and its faculty who said a few words to commemorate the day.

Amitabh Bachchan was so moved by all this that his eyes brimmed with tears. During the tribute, Big B also shared few incidents about his school life. A special cake cutting ceremony was also held following the video and not to forget the special performance for the superstar on the sets put up by the celebrated singer Niladri Kumar.