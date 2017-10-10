Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 96, need 317 to win

2nd Test (D/N), Sri Lanka tour of UAE & Pakistan at Dubai

Tea Pakistan 262 and 15 for 1 (Azhar 9*, Masood 3*) need 302 to beat Sri Lanka 482 and 96 (Kusal Mendis 29, Wahab 4-41, Sohail 3-1)

Pakistan need 317 runs to win as Sri Lanka were bowled out on just 96 runs, extending their second innings leaded to 316 runs.

Opting to bat despite Pakistan bowled out on 262, Sri Lankan batting line collapse thanks to some superb bowling by Wahab Riaz in the last session of Day 3. He picked up three wickets including the wicket of captain Chandimal and inform opener Karunaratne.

At the end of the day 3, the visitors already lost five wickets with just 34 runs on the score board.

Resuming the innings on day 4, the man in blue just added 62 runs, before being bowled out on 96 runs. Mendis and Dickwella showed some resistance against Pakistan bowling, before giving away their wickets on 29 and 21 respectively.

Wahab Riaz was pick of the bowlers as he bagged 4 wickets while Haris Sohail picked up 3 wickets.

Pakistan now need 317 runs to win with five session remaining in the match.