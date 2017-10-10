19th CPC National Congress website, WeChat account to open on Oct. 11

The media center for the upcoming 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will Wednesday launch its official website and WeChat account to assist both domestic and overseas media and individuals.

The site, http://19th.cpcnews.cn, and the WeChat account, cpcnews19th, will provide journalists and members of the public with the congress agenda, latest news, announcements and background information on past national congresses, in both Chinese and English.

Journalists can also inquire about services provided by the media center via the WeChat account.

The media center will begin operations Wednesday and will be based in the Beijing Media Center Hotel.

The 19th CPC National Congress is expected to begin on Oct. 18 in Beijing.