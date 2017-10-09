US, Pakistan are partners in war on terror, says PM

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Pakistan and the United States are ‘engaged’ and ‘partners’ in the war against terrorism.

“US officials have appreciated Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan during [high-level] meetings,” Abbasi said, adding that he did not observe a ‘threatening’ undertone during his meetings with US representatives.

The context of US officials’ statements in Congress or other forums should be understood, the premier stressed during an interview on local TV channel.

“My meetings with US officials, including a brief one with US President Donald Trump, and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s meetings with the US Secretary of State [Rex Tillerson] did not have any threatening undertone,” Abbasi insisted.

He added that the Pak-US relationship is not based on the Afghan-issue only, adding that the two countries share 70-year old diplomatic and military ties.

Responding to a question if Pakistan can expect positive development from visits of US officials including Tillerson and US Secretary of Defence James Mattis, Abbasi said that both countries will present their stances on different matters and try to reach a middle ground on differing opinions.

Discussing the diplomatic ties with Afghanistan, the PM said that terrorist leadership has safe havens on Afghan soil from where it attacks Pakistan’s border areas.

“We have clearly told Washington that no country could want durable peace in Afghanistan as much as Pakistan does,” Abbasi said, adding the Afghan government has to deal with the issue and ‘war is no solution’ to the issue.

The prime minister, referring to growing Indian influence in Afghanistan, said that India has always been involved in conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan. He added that the government is continually countering all conspiracies against the motherland.

“Pakistan is cognizant of all such schemes, and we will deal with them accordingly,” he said, categorically ruling out the prospects of prime ministerial level talks with India by stating that no such initiative was taken from the other end.

“To discuss issues, India must end gross human violations in the occupied Kashmir, implement UN resolutions, cease Line of Control violations and budge from its cold war doctrine,” he said. “We are open [for discussions] at all levels.”

He reminded India to accept Kashmiris right to self-determination and added that the whole world has acknowledged the Kashmiri people’s stance for freedom from Indian occupational forces.

To another question, the prime minister said that India wants to divert the world’s attention from its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir through false allegations about Pakistan’s ‘physical’ support to indigenous Kashmiri struggle for freedom.

“Even reports published by Indian media have exposed the terror unleashed by the occupational Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris,” he said, as he reiterated that Pakistan has and will continue to morally, legally, and diplomatically support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for their right to self-determination.