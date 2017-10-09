Maryam, Safdar to appear before accountability court today

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, and her husband, Captain (retd) Safdar, will appear before an accountability court today (Monday) where they are expected to be provided copies of references filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accountability court, hearing corruption cases against the Sharif family, is also likely to fix a date for indicting the accused. It has been learnt that around 1000 police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel will be deployed for security during the hearing.

At the last hearing on October 2, Judge Mohammad Bashir issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Safdar, Hussain and Hasan, and bailable warrants for Maryam.

Nawaz has been appearing before the court since it began its proceedings. However, at present Nawaz is in London to spend time with his wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

It is unclear when the former premier will return. The court is yet to decide on his plea for exemption from appearance.

Following Nawaz’s appearance before the court on Oct 2, Mohsin Ranjha, a member of his legal team, briefed the media. He said the former premier’s indictment had been deferred to October 9, the next date of hearing.

He added that the court has been assured that Maryam and her husband will appear before it.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar left for Pakistan to appear before the accountability court. Both have been summoned, along with Nawaz Sharif and sons, by the Islamabad Accountability Court on Monday.

Speaking to media outside the Sharif family’s Avenfield residence before leaving for Heathrow airport, Maryam said the so-called accountability process under way for the last year-and-a-half has been exposed as the world is aware now that this [corruption cases] is not for justice but for revenge.

Responding to a question, she said her brothers Hussain and Hasan will present themselves before the court too, but did not specify a date for their appearance.

Maryam and Safdar face a corruption reference related to the Sharif family’s Avenfield properties in London.

Her brothers and father, however, face a total of three cases, including the Avenfield case, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an accountability court.

The other two references against them involve Azizia Steel Mills and offshore companies.

The references:

The NAB has in total filed three references against the Sharif family and one against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability court, in light of the Supreme Court’s orders in the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28.

The anti-graft body was given six weeks, from the date of the apex court’s order, to file the reference in an accountability court while the accountability court was granted six months to wrap up the proceedings.

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills, their London properties and over dozen offshore companies.

NAB’s Rawalpindi branch prepared two references regarding the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, and the nearly dozen companies owned by the Sharif family.

Its Lahore branch prepared a reference on the Sharif family’s Avenfield apartments in London and another against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

If convicted, the accused may face up to 14 years imprisonment and lifelong disqualification from holding public office including the freezing of bank accounts and assets.