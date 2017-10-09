Here’s why Deepika and Ranveer are seeking psychiatric help

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two dedicated actors and it is clearly evident from their first looks of the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’.

Ever since the first looks of the main characters of the movie; Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone came out, the internet went into a complete frenzy. The extravagant period film is creating enormous buzz and all social media is going gaga over it.

However, the actors of the movie especially Ranveer and Deepika have been extremely affected by the intense and grim scenes of the movie and seeking psychiatric help. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has always endured exceptionally challenging roles and poured all his talent out in all the character that he does. On the other hand Deepika Padukone with all her proven talent, the actress also suffers from severe depression about which she openly has spoken about.

Shooting as Padmini and Khilji has taken a deep toll on both Deepika and Ranveer. The legend has it that Padmini committed a mass suicide after knowing that her husband, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor) has lost the battle from Khilji and shooting for the particular climax of the movie apparently reminded Deepika of her grim days of depression.

“Getting out of this dark, intimidating mindset wasn’t easy for him. The film has also been shot for almost a year now, so sustaining the Khilji persona was very challenging. It affected his reactions and behavior towards people, which is why his friends advised him to get help,” said a source close to the Ranveer media reported.

The movie is set to release on December 1st.