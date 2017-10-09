Education solid footing for prosperous, developed Pakistan

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said that education was the only strong footing which ensured a prosperous and developed country that was why the present government laying greater emphasis on promotion of quality education.

Addressing convocation of Rashid Latif Medical College here, he said that revolutionary measures were being put in place for promotion of technical and professional education so as to enable the youth to play an effective role in the national development.

The governor was of the view that the entire developed nation had attained developmental goal through focus on education, asserting that a society became civilized when its people were educated.

Historically, he said, only those nations had excelled in all fields, which made the education and research as their motto.

Rajwana mentioned that Pakistan was blessed with able and intelligent brains and most of its population consisted of youth segment, who were the builders of nation’s bright future.

He also congratulated the newly passed out doctors, and their teachers and parents. “After completing your medical studies, you will now step into practical life and serving ailing humanity is a great virtue so must bring forth all your professional abilities for this sacred cause,” he maintained.

He also emphasized upon the parent to help their daughters continue with their medical profession, besides encouraging them to go for higher education in this field.

The governor also coffered upon degrees and medals to successful students of the college.

Earlier, Rashid Latif Medical College Vice Chancellor briefed the governor about various educational programmes of the college.