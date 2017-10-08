Latest update October 8th, 2017 9:00 AM

Security forces nab 14 terror ‘facilitators’ in IBOs across country

Security forces apprehended as many as 14 terrorist facilitators and smugglers in separate raids across the country.

Intelligence-based operations were conducted in Attock, Islamabad, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The joint operation, the military’s media wing added, was conducted by Pakistan Rangers, Punjab Police and intelligence agencies.

A large cache of illegal arms and ammunition was recovered from the possession of the suspects, the ISPR added.

Country-wide raids are being conducted as part of the continuing military offensive, Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

