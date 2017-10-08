Political decisions should be taken at polling stations, not courts: PM Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while addressing a gathering in Nasuhehro Feroze said that political decisions should be taken at polling stations and not on the streets or the courts.

He said that naysayers tried to cast gloom after July 28 Panamagate verdict as far as PML-N was concerned, but the party faced the test of time “with dignity and courage”, thus strengthening democracy.

Abbasi complained that PPP was not honouring the Charter of Democracy, and that the party must consider it seriously.

Recounting the development work and economic improvement during the incumbent government’s tenure, Abbasi said that he hopes the people of Sindh will take the right decision keeping in view the performance of PML-N’s government.

“Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway was built when I was 10 years old,” and now it is being rebuilt and extended by a lane on each side after almost four decades, Abbasi said.

He reminded the audience of the security situation of Karachi when PML-N took power 2013 and how it had changed since then.

“PML-N took the reins of the country when the growth rate was around three per cent; today it is six per cent,” Abbasi said, promising the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and economic growth would bring jobs to the country.

Praising Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi’s father and former caretaker prime minister Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi for his political struggle and role as opposition leader, Abbasi announced a number of packages for Naushehro Feroze.

Abbasi announced Rs1.2 billion for gas and electricity provision in the district and Rs1bn for its road infrastructure. He also announced health cards scheme. “Some provinces do not share the cost [of the health card scheme] yet federal government has taken it upon itself to execute the scheme,” Abbasi said.

He said that power plants were not established in the country for 15 years prior to the current government, but in the last four years 4000 Megawatts of power has been added in the national grid.

He said that provinces could not complain of being denied resources. “Sindh produces most of gas in the country and has received Rs10bn under gas development surcharge.” It has additionally received Rs30bn, Abbasi said.

Abbasi praised law enforcement agencies, the Rangers and the army for their efforts to root out terrorism, but, he said, there was still work to do as shown by the recent attack on a shrine in Jhal Magsi.

“You must compare the present five years with those of past and before and I hope you will take the right decision”, Abbasi concluded.

later in the day, the prime minister inaugurated a gas field in Kandh Kot.