Disqualification plea: IHC seeks response from Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court sought a response from Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in relation to a plea demanding his disqualification on the basis of possessing an Iqama (foreign work permit).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Usman Dar submitted a plea in the IHC regarding the former defence minister’s dismissal from post.

The high court issued a written order in relation to the plea, almost two weeks after it constituted a larger bench to hear the petition.

The hearing of case was held under Justice Amir Farooq, while other bench members included Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb.

The written order issued by the high court is of three pages and summons a response from the foreign minister.

PTI’s Dar had filed the petition against Asif on the basis of his Iqama. The petitioner seeks quo warranto (power of the high court to inquire about the legal position of any public servant on the complaint of any citizen) proceedings against Asif.

Responding to the allegations, Asif had earlier said the salary he received through the Iqama had been declared with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Federal Bureau of Revenue for the last 27 years.

Dar, who lost the 2013 General Elections to Asif in the NA-110 constituency, said Asif did not declare his Iqama [contract] and employment with the company in the nomination papers he filed with the ECP.