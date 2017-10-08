Arjun Kapoor reacts to being called a ‘rapist’ on social media

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor knows how to handle trolls, the actor was recently called a rapist, criminal and a creep on mini blogging site, twitter and Arjun hit the troll back with a well deserved reply.

Social media’s trolling is getting worse and worse day by day after putting Mahira to shame on her viral pictures with Ranbir, actor Arjun Kapoor was called a rapist to which he gave a befitting reply. One user on the mini blogging site, twitter called out Arjun Kapoor as ‘products of nepotism.’

Earlier, while speaking to media, Arjun Kapoor talked about trolls on social media, he said, “First of all, social media has no bearing of male or female. It acts as a kick for people, who get pleasure out of hiding behind a keyboard. There is no binary in the trolling happening — males troll females and vice versa. I find it appalling, but that is society. It is shameful, but the reality is that trolling exists. You will never be able to stop it, unfortunately, because that is the power of social media. You can say what you want to and get away with it. This can’t be called a violation, as it’s everyone’s freedom of speech.”