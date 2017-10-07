Zareen reveals her crush on Pakistani cricketer

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has recently met Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi in an cricketing event in Dubai and reveals that she has the ‘biggest crush’ on the Pakistani star ever since he started his cricketing career.

Zareen is a celebrity ambassador of the team ‘Pakhtoons’ in an upcoming 10-overs per-side T10 Cricket League. During the launch ceremony, the Bollywood actress said she has a huge crush on former Pakistani cricketer and this is the main reason she is supporting this franchise.

Talking about Afridi, Zareen said, “I have been a fan of Afridi from the very first day he had played his match, I think he was 16 and scored 100 runs on 32 or 35 balls. I was an admirer of his hair and his looks”. She also added that meeting Afridi is a dream come true.

United Arab Emirates is soon to introduce a new cricket format called T-10 league, which will include Shahid Afridi, India’s Virender Singh, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and England’s Eoin Morgan in the tournament, set to take place in December.