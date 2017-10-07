Latest update October 7th, 2017 12:30 AM

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins another Emmy

Oct 07, 2017 Showbiz 0

Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has added another honor to her name and to Pakistan, after winning multiple Oscars, Sharmeen has now won the award for ‘Best Documentary’ at the 38th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards for ‘A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness’.

The News and Documentary Emmy Awards were presented at a ceremony at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. In this event Sharmeen’s short documentary ‘A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness’ which tells the tale of honor killing in depth, received nominations in three categories: ‘Best Documentary’, ‘Outstanding Short Documentary’ and ‘Outstanding Music and Sound’. However came out as a winner in the ‘Best Documentary’ category.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has previously won two Oscars for her other documentaries, ‘Saving Face’ and ‘A Girl in the River’. For Chinoy this is her second Emmy, the first one for other documentary ‘Children of Taliban’. 

