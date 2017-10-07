Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins another Emmy

The News and Documentary Emmy Awards were presented at a ceremony at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. In this event Sharmeen’s short documentary ‘A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness’ which tells the tale of honor killing in depth, received nominations in three categories: ‘Best Documentary’, ‘Outstanding Short Documentary’ and ‘Outstanding Music and Sound’. However came out as a winner in the ‘Best Documentary’ category.