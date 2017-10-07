Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins another Emmy

Latest update October 7th, 2017 12:30 AM
Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has added another honor to her name and to Pakistan, after winning multiple Oscars, Sharmeen has now won the award for ‘Best Documentary’ at the 38th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards for ‘A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness’.
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has previously won two Oscars for her other documentaries, ‘Saving Face’ and ‘A Girl in the River’. For Chinoy this is her second Emmy, the first one for other documentary ‘Children of Taliban’.
