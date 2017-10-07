Right to declare jihad rests with State, not a mohalla or mosque: Ahsan Iqbal

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that in an Islamic country only the State had the right to declare jihad, not a mohalla or a mosque, and nobody could issue fatwas calling for killing others.

“We need to curb these trends as they are a threat to our internal security,” the minister said in the National Assembly, media reported.

“The enemy wants Muslims to behead each other. If we continue treading this path of violence and unrest, we wouldn’t even need an [external] enemy to destroy us,” he added.

Iqbal said social networking websites were being used to issue fatwas calling for killing others over blasphemy.

He added that the people issuing such edicts on the internet could not claim ownership of faith. “They will be dealt with sternly under the cyber crime law,” he maintained.

Speaking on the terrorist attack on a shrine in Jhal Masgi a day earlier, the minister said he had sought a report on the incident.

He added that he wanted to send a message to those sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan that such attacks would not help them achieve their nefarious designs.

“We need to unite to defeat terrorism. If we remain at each other’s throats, then we will achieve nothing but self-destruction.”