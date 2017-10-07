PTI, JI leaders criticise Shehbaz over statement on finality of Prophethood clause

LAHORE: PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi and JI’s Siraj-ul-Haq have criticised Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement over the clause on the finality of Prophethood in the recently passed elections act, saying whichever minister intended to make the amendment should be dismissed from the Cabinet.

However, while speaking to the media in Lahore, Qureshi said Elections Act 2017 was a historic move and effort was made in drafting the law.

He added that it was the government which made the act controversial and did so by adding Clause 203 to Elections Act 2017, which pertains to the eligibility of a person to hold office in a political party.

While condemning the amendment, Qureshi said it was wrong to create space for a disqualified person to hold party office.

Qureshi’s statements were seconded by the Jamaat-e-Islami chief who said his party would support Shehbaz in the matter if he had said that the ministers responsible for making changes in the finality of Prophethood clause would be dismissed from the Cabinet.

The appointment of National Accountability Bureau chairperson also came under discussion during the meeting between Qureshi and Siraj.

Over the issue, Siraj said the opposition leader and prime minister should not be the ones to make a call on NAB chairperson’s appointment.

“The decision should be taken by the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Islamabad High Court and those in the four provinces of Pakistan.”