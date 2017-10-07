Latest update October 7th, 2017 12:30 AM

Preparatory work begins on resettlement for Xiongan New Area

Oct 07, 2017

Preparatory work has begun on the construction of resettlement areas for the Xiongan New Area, a new economic zone southwest of Beijing, said a senior official with the Xiongan New Area management committee.

The management committee will help residents who are to be relocated move to new modern, green and comfortable homes, said the official.

The committee will inform residents several months in advance.

China announced plans in April to establish the Xiongan New Area, which covers Hebei’s Xiongxian, Rongcheng and Anxin counties. It will facilitate the coordinated development of Beijing and the surrounding region.

