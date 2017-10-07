Latest update October 7th, 2017 12:30 AM

Pakistani student making waves in the world of physics

ISLAMABAD: A 17-year-old high school Pakistani student replicated a physics visualization, and developed results that surprised some older scientists.

According to private news channel, Muhammad Shaheer Niazi, the young student developed photographic evidence of charged ions creating the honeycomb, and published his work in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Niazi hopes to further explore the mathematics of the electric honeycomb, and in the future, dreams of earning a Nobel Prize in nature and in the electric honeycomb as he points out, “nothing wants to do excess work,” but he’s getting started early anyway.

An electric honeycomb behaves like a capacitor. In this case, the top electrode is a needle that delivers high voltage to the air just a few centimeters above a thin layer of oil on the other flat, grounded surface electrode.

The thermal images puzzled Alberto T. Perez Izquierdo, a physicist at the University of Seville in Spain. Neither Izquierdo nor others had previously explored temperature changes on the oil’s surface.

Determining the heat’s origin is an interesting question that requires more study, he said, while praising Niazi’s experimental skill.

