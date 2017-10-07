Nawaz bent upon getting martial law imposed in country: Imran

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is bent upon getting martial law imposed in the country.

“Nawaz is trying his best for it [imposition of martial law] and you can also see that by the statements passed by PML-N leaders.”

He said the statements released by the army chief do not hint towards the possibility of a martial law.

The PTI chief also alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is using Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to create a rift between country’s institutions.

“Nawaz is not fighting for any rights rather he is trying to hide his corruption”, alleged Imran while addressing a press conference.

If money laundering allegations are proven against Nawaz then all of his assets abroad would be frozen, he claimed.

He added, “an attack on Supreme Court is an attack on democracy.”

The PTI chief also spoke about FATA reforms, saying the government has no other option than to merge FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The conditions in tribal areas especially North and South Waziristan are really bad,” he remarked, adding “It important that people from those areas also get representation in the provincial assembly.”

If FATA reforms are not implemented that it would affect people in tribal areas the most, he said, stressing that the process should start by 2018.

He also alleged that Mehmood Khan Achakzai is speaking about the benefitting Afghanistan. “Achakzai has nothing to do with FATA”, he claimed.

During the occasion, former district general secretary JUI-F Mufti Sajjad also announced to join PTI.

“It is necessary to eliminate the menace of corruption for a strong and prosperous nation,” said Mufti Sajjad.

On October 2, PTI chief, while addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Monday, said he is being compared to the most corrupt man in the country.

He further said that propaganda is being created and his case is being portrayed in the same light as that of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“They think that if Nawaz is a thief, then Imran Khan must be one as well,” he added.

“I am ready for accountability,” he said, adding that he is submitted his money trail to the Supreme Court.

“I have submitted all the documents pertaining to the money I earned abroad for 20 years,” said the PTI chief.

On the other hand, Sharif family have failed to provide any details of their properties. “Nawaz Sharif’s children became millionaires at a young age,” PTI chief reiterated.

Imran alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is protecting the country’s biggest thief. “They are destroying democracy. They have formed a law to protect a criminal” he said referring to the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017.