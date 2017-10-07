Gen Qamar commends Kakul academy for professional upbringing of cadets

Chief of army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Military Academy Kakul in Abbotabad.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was briefed about various functional aspects of the academy for grooming and professional upbringing of cadets.

Talking to the faculty, the army chief appreciated exceptionally high standards of the premier army institution and its efforts towards grooming of the young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield, lead men from front and be good citizens of Pakistan with the drive, acumen and outlook to contribute to both their institution and the country.

Earlier, on arrival COAS was received by Commandant PMA Maj-Gen Abdullah Dogar.

COAS condoles with Lt-Col Amer Wahid’s family: Gen Qamar also visited the family of Lieutenant Colonel Amer Wahid in Lahore who embraced martyrdom near Panjgur, Balochistan on September 4 in a terrorist attack.

“The supreme sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste,” the army chief said.

He condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha.

“Our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability,” COAS reiterated.