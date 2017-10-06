Latest update October 6th, 2017 12:15 AM

Wait is over PSL retentions are here!

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has submitted its list of retained players for the upcoming league’s third edition.

For starters, Islamabad United, the champions of the PSL inaugural edition, have decided to keep bowlers Mohammad Sami and Rumman Raees but is releasing pacer Mohammad Irfan.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have decided to retain skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and former England captain Kevin Pietersen for the third edition. Whereas, opening batsman Ahmad Shahzad and fast bowler Umar Gul has been release.

Earlier, it was learnt that Karachi Kings have traded Sohail Khan and have picked Lahore Qalandars wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan in his place.

Shahid Afridi, was previously traded to the Kings in what was called the biggest PSL trade.

