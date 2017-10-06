Sub-Committee formed to look into Transgenders Persons Bills

ISLAMABAD: Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights formed a three-member committee to look into two separate “The Transgenders Persons (Protection of Rights) Bills 2017, deliberate over these, transform these two into a single bill and submit before the committee within a month.

One of the bill on “The Transgenders Persons (Protection of Rights)” was moved by Senate Karim Ahmed Khawaja and the other by Senators Rubina Khalid, Samina Saeed and Kalsoom Parveen.

The committee, chaired by Senator Nasreen Jalil, decided that the sub-committee will be headed by Senator Sitara Ayaz while Senators Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi and Nisar Muhammad will be members of it.

Chairman of the committee , Nasreen Jalil directed the sub-committee to merge the two bills into one in a way that Transgenders Persons are given their due rights at par with other persons, ensuring their job quotas and all the welfare aspects.

The committee also eulogized the contribution of National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) for highlighting the issues of Transgenders Persons effectively.

The committee discussed the issue of payment of any compensation to the affectees (Pakistani nationals) released by Bagram prison, Afghanistan under Civilian Victims Act or any other law, which was raised by Senator Sherry Rehman.

The members of the committee observed that there must be some mechanism for compensation and rehabilitation of these affectees who were imprisoned but not convicted, however the representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that there is no law existed to compensate the affected persons in such situations.

The committee members observed that a humanitarian law should be introduced under which the affected persons due to internal and external disturbances are rehabilitated.

The meeting was attended by Senators Farhatullah Babar, Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Mufti Abdul Sattar, Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Nisar Muhammad, Karim Ahmed Khawaja and Kalsoom Parveen.