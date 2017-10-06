Kangana’s email about Deepika Padukone gets leaked

After the desperate email trail of Kangana Ranaut to her “silly ex” Hrtithik Roshan, new emails have surfaced bringing in the name of another Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone.

Although when the news first came out about the apparent rifts between the controversial ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, Kangana and Deepika Padukone, both actresses hushed the rumors saying all is well between them. But the emails leaked by the Republic TV reveals the shocking insight of what actually happened between Kangana and Deepika.

Here’s the leaked email Kangana apparently send to Hrithik Roshan over her fight with the ‘Padmavati’ actress: “There is nothing to feel scared about all of us are different we must understand each other and be considerate, that’s all baby. Also though I know Deepika won’t call, because that’s has been happening for past 4 days now but the fact that she said and she didn’t, starts to play on my mind and makes me depressed. Even though I know it’s because of my disorder that I get so serious about trivial matters but I am still feeling bad that she’s saying meaningless things. I really hope she does that or i will always feel bad about her behavior. Also I feel so agitated because this situation leaves me with many confusing questions, what should my behavior be now?” [sic]. What should I say if she says, I am calling, or are you free. If I am free I will say I am free then she will say lets meet then I will think I am meeting her then she won’t reply…I feel I will go mad, what should I do? I don’t want to meet her but if I don’t reply I feel I am not replying. See I am panicking… I feel like crying now.”