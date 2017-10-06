CPEC brings in empowerment for Tharis

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been proved as a real game changer for the Tharis who are now successfully availing the employment opportunities offered by Thar Coal mining and power project.

The Thar Coal mining and power project that is working under the umbrella of CPEC has so far employed over 1500 Tharis in its project to empower them economically and socially.

According to an official in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), the company employed 743 people from block-II area of Thar while 763 people from the rest of the Tharparkar.

Similarly around 372 people from the rest of Sindh province while 78 people from the rest of Pakistan have been employed in the project.

In addition, the Company provided skilled training to 694 people from district Tharparkar, out of which 550 people are working in the project.

The breakup figures show that in scaffolding sector 197 people were trained out of which 141 are on job now while 200 people were given mason training out would which 178 Tharis are now on job.

In steel fixing, shuttering, pipe fitting, aman tech, and hunar foundation 100, 80, 60, 35, and 22 people respectively were trained out of which 65, 65, 58, 30, and 12 people respectively have been employed in the project.

The Company’s official said that the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), which has Government of Sindh as the major shareholder has started Female Dump Truck Driver Programme under which it is providing professional training to the Thari women and an overwhelming response was seen as hundreds of women applied for the training programme.

So far the Company has trained over 60 female truck drivers who are now ready to drive heavy trucks and ferry the earth from mine to the surface.

The truck drivers will be able to earn around Rs 40,000 per month which is a hefty amount for a person who belongs to extremely low income group of the society.

Moreover the Company is also paying Rs 15000 to the trainees as stipend besides providing pick and drop service. In addition one male family member of selected woman candidate would also be given a job, the official informed.