At least 14 dead in suicide blast at Jhal Magsi shrine, Balochistan

NASEERABAD: At least 14 people were killed and 22 injured in a suicide blast at a shrine in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi area, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Asadullah Kakar confirmed the death toll, while Balochistan spokesman Anwarul Haq Kakar confirmed it was a suicide attack.

“Urs was underway when the shrine was attacked,” said the provincial government spokesman.

He also confirmed that one police constable was killed while attempting to stop the suicide bomber from entering the shrine.

The blast took place at Fatehpur Dargah (shrine), located four kilometres away from the city.

According to police, the suicide attacker tried to enter the shrine and blew himself up when he was stopped by the police.

At least two policemen were also injured in the blast. The injured are being transferred to DHQ hospital for treatment.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said he has received news of the blast and has instructed concerned authorities to respond immediately.

Security forces reached the spot and condoned the area after the incident.

The local administration declared an emergency at hospitals in Sibbi and Dera Murad Jamali.

The shrine is located four kilometres away from the city.

Earlier in November 2016, at least 52 people including women and children were killed and more than 100 injured in a suicide blast in Shah Noorani shrine near Hub in Balochistan’s Lasbella district.