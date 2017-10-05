Two children martyred in ceasefire violation; Pak Army kills three Indian soldiers in response

At least two children were martyred when Indian troops fired along Line of Control (LoC) with heavy weaponry in Rawalakot and Chirikot Sectors.

Pakistan Army befittingly responded to the Indian aggression and killed at least three Indian troops, while also managed to cause injury to five others, the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

Indian posts near the border have also suffered heavy damages as Pakistan Army effectively engaged the Indian troops.

The belligerent Indian forces deliberately targeted the civilian population by firing from across the border in Kakuta, Chaffar, Serian and Narakot villages.

The incident comes after Indian forces’ fire killed three civilians and injured five others in Rakhchikri and Rawalakot sectors on September 30 and October 2.

In 2017 to date, the forces have carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations along LoC and the Working Boundary, killing 43 civilians and injuring 153, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Wednesday, strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian security forces that killed the two children.

He offered condolences to the victims’ families and lauded the Pakistan security forces for their response to the Indian firing.