Pakistan critical for South Asian stability, Tillerson says after meeting Asif

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, after meeting Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan is critical for the long-term stability of South Asia.

“Not just Afghanistan, but it is the importance of Pakistan and Pakistan’s long-term stability as well,” he remarked while speaking about US’s policy towards South Asia.

“We want Pakistan’s government to be stable, peaceful.. many of the same issues they are struggling inside Pakistan are our issues. So we think there is an opportunity to strengthen that relationship.”

Pakistan’s relation with the US is “extraordinarily important”, he said.

Earlier in his address, Tillerson had remarked: “Our approach to South Asia, specifically Afghanistan, is building relations with India and Pakistan to stamp out terrorism and support the Afghan government in providing security for their home people.”

He also remarked that the fate of Daesh is on the “brink of extinguishing” due to US President Donald Trump’s policy.

Tillerson added, “there is much to be done, we are just getting started.”

This was the first high-level meeting after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with the US vice-president in New York, last month.

Asif is accompanied by other dignitaries including, Pakistan Ambassador to US Aizaz Chaudhry, additional secretary America MOFA, director general America MOFA and deputy chief of mission Pakistan Embassy.

Asif is also expected meet with the US National Security Advisor Lieutenant General HR McMaster and discuss bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan and Kashmir, as well as the new policy of US on South Asia.

The foreign minister will also address a gathering at the US Institute of Peace (USIP), Washington, on Pakistan-US relations on October 5.

The bilateral visits of Pakistani and American diplomats were scheduled during the recent visit of PM Abbasi to the US.