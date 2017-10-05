NPLs mount to Rs614bn, percentage shows declining trends

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs was informed that the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) have amounted to Rs 614 billion out of Rs. 6.6 trillion total loans.

However, in terms of percentage, NPLs witnessed declining trends when compared to the overall loans provided by the banks, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed the committee.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla while among others, it was attended by senators Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Nasreen Jalil, Kamil Ali Agha, Saud Majeed, Osman Saifullah Khan, Mohsin Aziz and representatives from SBP, Finance Division, National Bank of Pakistan and other relevant organizations.

The SBP representative informed the committee that most of the NPLs were in the agriculture sector, provided through the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

Giving the break up figures, the SBP representative informed the committee that during the year 2011, the NPLs stood at Rs607 billion against total loans of Rs3.7 trillion.

The NPls remained the same in 2012 compared to Rs4.2 trillion overall loans while declined to Rs582 million against 4.5 trillion total loans.

Taking up the closure of Habib Bank Branch in New York, the committee was apprised that the regulator in US gradually reduced the ranking of the bank from satisfactory to fair and then to marginal, leading to cease and desist order in December 2015.

The regulator had pointed out some non-compliance of standards including that of Anti-Money Laundering and had fixed penalty of $630 million.

The bank engaged in negotiations with the regulator however was unable to pay the penalty amount and ultimately had to take decision of closure of the branch.

Meanwhile, President National Bank of Pakistan informed the committee that bank would set up its branch in China in the first half of the next calendar year.

He said that process for establishing the bank was in progress and some formalities have also been completed.

He informed the committee that structural changes would also be made in the bank besides strengthening the role of its regional offices to take decisions at their own.

Meanwhile, Auditor General of Pakistan informed the committee that internally audit and accounting functions of AGP were already separate.

He argued that the idea of separating and making these two different bodies under different heads would not serve the national interest.

The representatives of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprises the committee about the investigations into the fraud of NBP’s branch in Bangladesh, saying that they would come with further details of investigation during next meeting.