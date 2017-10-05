Latest update October 5th, 2017 12:14 AM

No Lasith Malinga against Pakistan

Veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga will not be seen in action against Pakistan for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

As per Cricbuzz, Sri Lankan selectors have dropped the senior fast bowler from the One-Day International squad for the five-match series against Pakistan in UAE.

Malinga, has shown a pretty lackluster form since making his comeback to the national set-up, with had an ordinary series against India at home last month has resulted in his exclusion. Meanwhile, former skipper Angelo Mathews, who suffered a calf injury, has failed to recover in time for the ODIs.

Lasith Malinga was out of action last year due to an injury. The injury forced him to take a break from cricket for almost 19 months.

However since making a comeback earlier this year, Malinga once considered the best fast bowler from Sri Lanka remained a shadow of his former past, only managing to take 10 wickets in the 13 matches that he has played at a poor average of 62.30.

The ODI fixtures will commence after the conclusion of the ongoing Test series, which the visitor are currently leading 1-0.

