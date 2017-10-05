‘NA-120 victory a golden page in history’: Nawaz thanks supporters

Congratulating his party’s supporters on the NA-120 win, newly re-elected PML-N President Nawaz Sharif said that the party’s victory was a “golden page in history.”

“You have not won just one constituency’s election but were witnesses in the court of truth,” the former prime minister said as he addressed his party’s Youth Convention in Lahore.

“You have proven that this [victory] is the real verdict and not the verdict that came before,” Nawaz said referring to the Supreme Court’s judgement in the Panama Papers case that ousted him.

“The conditions under which the election was contested… I want to congratulate you from my heart,” Nawaz added.

“Nawaz Sharif wants to kiss all your foreheads,” the former premier said, expressing his gratitude to party workers for supporting his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, who campaigned on behalf of her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, for the NA-120 by-poll.

“If this passion continues, Pakistan will only move forward. The old traditions will break. The sanctity of your vote will be revived.”

“I have a lot of faith in this passion; it will change Pakistan’s fate,” Nawaz said.

Nawaz, hopeful that his party would win the 2018 election, added that the PML-N government will be “invincible”.

The former premier then recounted his government’s accomplishments since the beginning of his tenure in 2013.

“Nawaz Sharif promised you that he will end loadshedding, and we have done it. Loadshedding today is on the verge of ending.”

“Has any government before kept its promises?” Nawaz asked the gathering of supporters.

“Pakistan was moving forward and the sword of disqualification was thrown our way,” Nawaz said. “Do you know why it was thrown our way?”

He dismissed the allegation that he had accepted a salary from his son. The Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz in July for not having declared an iqama and a salary that he had received from Hussain Nawaz’s Dubai-based company.

‘Whole country is Nawaz’s fort’:

Addressing the Youth Convention earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif said that the by-polls for Kulsoom Nawaz in the NA-120 by-elections proved that the “whole country is Nawaz’s fort”

“By voting in NA-120, you have proven that not only the constituency — and not only the city — but the whole country is Nawaz Sharif’s fort,” Shahbaz said as he addressed the Youth Convention.

Terming the PML-N’s victory in the by-poll “historic,” Shahbaz said that the 2018 election would prove even more successful for the party.

Regarding the Khatm-i-Naboowat (finality of prophethood) laws controversy, the chief minister said that Nawaz had taken immediate action to correct the ‘clerical error’ and restored the law.

Earlier this week, an ‘amendment’ to the recently-passed Elections Act 2017 had ended up affecting a Khatm-i-Naboowat (finality of prophethood) declaration public office holders are required to make.

The wordings of Form-A, which is submitted at the time of the election by candidates, had been changed so that it was turned into a declaration form instead of an affidavit, in which candidates are put under oath.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq accepted that a “clerical error” had been made and invited parliamentary leaders in his chamber to discuss the matter.

“I have told my leader [Nawaz] to remove from the cabinet whoever removed the word from the law,” Shahbaz added.

He, added, that the former premier had provided electricity to the people.

“Before Nawaz’s government, people were facing load shedding for 18 hours a day,” he said. “I ask [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman] Imran Khan: how much electricity do you produce?”