Katrina wishes to be Ranveer Singh’s wife

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has taken over every girl’s heart with his looks from the upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’ and Khilji’s spell has taken over not just his fans but also Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

Bollywood director Kabir Khan is in the plans of directing a sports film based on India’s 1983 cricket World Cup victory and guess who’s playing the role of then captain of the team Kapil Dev, our very own Ranveer Singh. The movie is said to include Kapil’s wife Romi Dev’s role and this character will be a pivotal part of the film but there are speculations that actress Katrina Kaif is extremely eager to play this role and be Ranveer’s wife in the sports based movie.

Katrina Kaif and Kabir Khan have had a long relationship when it comes to work as they have previously worked alongside each other in number of movies including; ‘New York’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Phantom’. However if Katrina gets this movie it will be the first time for Ranveer and her to star together in a movie.

“So far, Kabir has not locked the lead actress. Two other actresses have been finalised, one is a newcomer and another has been suggested by Ranveer.” The film will be based on India’s World Vup cricket victory back in 1983.

Currently, Ranveer Singh is all set to promote his upcoming movie, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. He is about to finish Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ with Alia Bhatt.