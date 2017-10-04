Xi sends condolences to Trump over Las Vegas shooting

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a condolence message to his US counterpart Donald Trump over the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, which killed at least 59 and injured over 500 others.

President Xi extended his message of sympathy to the US government and people, and profound condolences to the deceased victims.

He also wished a quick recovery for those who were wounded in the attack.

So far, there are no reports of casualties involving Chinese nationals.

The incident happened when a gunman opened fire on a country music concert held in Las Vegas, Nevada, attended by over 22,000 people.

The attacker later killed himself in his hotel room, where over 10 rifles were discovered by the police.

He has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock from Mesquite, Nevada, and is believed to have acted alone though his motive remains unknown.

U.S. President Donald Trump described the shooting as an “act of pure evil” and is reportedly set to visit the city on Wednesday.

A group of world leaders have also extended condolences to the victims while condemning the attack.

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is shocked by the horrific attack and will write a letter of condolences to the U.S. government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the shooting was shocking in its cruelty.

He also expressed support to the families and friends of the victims, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Leaders from other countries such as France, Britain and Italy have also expressed condolences to the victims of the mass shooting.