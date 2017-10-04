Latest update October 4th, 2017 12:14 AM

Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi appointed new naval chief

Oct 04, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appointed Vice-Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi as the new chief of naval staff.

Abbasi has also been promoted to the rank of Admiral.

Abbasi will take charge after the retirement of current Navy Chief Admiral Zakaullah on October 6.

According to details, the prime minister appointed Abbasi as new chief and sent the summary to President Mamnoon Hussain, which was immediately signed.

