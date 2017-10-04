PML-N re-elects Nawaz Sharif as party president

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has re-elected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the party’s president for a period of four years.

The formal announcement was made at the party’s general council meeting at Convention Centre, Islamabad by the PML-N’s chief election commissioner Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal.

Nawaz has been elected unopposed as no one else contested against him.

Earlier, during the intra-party election, Nawaz’s nomination papers were submitted by State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Senior PML-N leaders, including Nawaz, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif are present at the event.

Party leaders are addressing the gathering of scores of party workers and leaders, after which Nawaz is expected to address the gathering.

On Monday, the PML-N central working committee approved an amendment to the party’s constitution, paving Nawaz’s way to lead the party following his disqualification from the Supreme Court.

As Nawaz was deemed not fit to be in Parliament, as per the country and party’s laws, he also had to let go of his presidentship of the PML-N.

However, according to the PML-N, the amendment to the party manifesto aims at getting rid of ‘dictator’s remnants’.

In the meeting of the central working committee, headed by the party’s interim president Senator Sardar Yaqub Nasir at Punjab House, on Monday, the committee unanimously accepted the amendment.

The party leaders expressed confidence and reaffirmed their trust on the party leader. They also paid tribute to the former prime minister for his services during his tenure.

The intra-party election is being held after the National Assembly on Monday passed the Elections Bill 2017, paving way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain chairmanship of the ruling party.

The bill was also ratified by President Mamnoon Hussain.

A controversial clause in the bill — which was heavily criticised by the opposition — allows politicians disqualified from holding public office to lead political parties.