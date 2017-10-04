No good news for Yasir Shah, despite impressive showings

Leg spinner Yasir Shah, was exceptional with the ball during the first Test match of the ongoing Pakistan versus Sri Lanka series, picking up eight wickets in the match and also becoming the fastest spinner to take 150 wickets.

However, despite all the impressive showings Yasir Shah was only able to retain his spot at the latest MRF Tyres ICC Test Bowling Rankings. The leggie is placed at 15th spot in the current rankings, meanwhile, England fast bowler James Anderson maintained his grip at the top of the table.

“Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah’s eight wickets in the Abu Dhabi Test have helped him only retain 15th place but his 715 rating points are the highest since December 2016,” stated ICC.

Furthermore, top order batsman, Azhar Ali also dropped one place to eighth position. However, not all was bleak for Pakistan as fast bowler Mohamad Abbas gained three slots to reach 42nd position.

Among their batsmen, debutant Haris Sohail entered the rankings at 71st position with scores of 76 and 34 while opener Shan Masood has gained six places to reach 105th position.