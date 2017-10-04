Kristen Stewart eyed for ‘Charlie’s Angels Reboot’

The new big screen take on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ is continuing to move forward at Sony and Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong’o could be the next two of the Charlie’s Angels.

The film is being directed by Elizabeth Banks and will be made by Sony. Elizabeth Cantillon and Max Handelman will join Banks as producers, and according to a report by Variety, casting is already under way.

The film is originally based on the 1976-1981 television series, which starred Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith. But subsequently, the series was later given the big screen treatment in 2000, with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu playing as the crime-fighting angels working at a private detective agency for the mysterious, unseen Charlie Townsend.

The film was a big hit in 2000 and also had its sequel in 2003 ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’. The Reboot is scheduled to release in summer 2019.