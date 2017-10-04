Don’t consult those giving wrong advice for personal gains, Shehbaz advises Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif advised his brother Nawaz Sharif in an address to consult his party workers over matters instead of ‘those new leaders merely concerned with designation and cars’.

The CM Punjab was addressing general council of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at convention centre Islamabad, where Nawaz was unopposed re-elected president of the party.

“Call party leaders and workers for consultations and make decisions in light of those meetings,” he said.

He said all the provincial chapters of the PML-N elected Nawaz Sharif as president, leaving no chance for the opposition to show resistance.

He said no one opposed the dictator that took over on October 12, 1999 and also introduced Provisional Constitution Order (PCO).

“Is accountability only for the Sharif family?” he said.

On the subject of Nawaz’s re-election as party president today, the CM Punjab said that the former prime minister was re-elected legally through the power of the parliament.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz worked endlessly to banish dark from the country, adding that 800MW of electricity will be added to the national grid over the next 14 months.

In the past, money has been embezzled which were meant for the electricity projects, he said.

Today, the PML-N has re-elected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the party’s president for a period of four years.

Nawaz has been elected unopposed as no one else contested against him.

On Monday, the PML-N central working committee approved an amendment to the party’s constitution, paving Nawaz’s way to lead the party following his disqualification from the Supreme Court.